Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Slack (NYSE:WORK) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WORK. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,043,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,896,498 shares of company stock worth $49,234,908 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

