Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.50.

MOH opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 401,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,846,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

