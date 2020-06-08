Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.31.

MOBL stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,130,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 429,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

