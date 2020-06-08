Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,596 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Metlife worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,482 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,101. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

