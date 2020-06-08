Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Methanex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Methanex stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Methanex by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

