Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meet Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

