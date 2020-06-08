Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,819 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 290,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,743. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

