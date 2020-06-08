Mandy Yang Sells 36,570 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $2,013,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENPH opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

