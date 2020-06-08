Luther King, Jr. Sells 1,099 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,918,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TYL opened at $358.43 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.80 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

