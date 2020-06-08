Lisa Laube Sells 40,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 142,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $66,852.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $2,673,000.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.