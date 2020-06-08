LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LX. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

LX stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LexinFintech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

