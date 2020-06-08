Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEVI. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

