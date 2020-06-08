Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Level One Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

LEVL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

