Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.