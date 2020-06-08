Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a $18.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.