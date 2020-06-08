Lake Street Capital Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $13.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.24. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $11.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

