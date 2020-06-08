L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,690,471 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.64% of L Brands worth $180,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in L Brands by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

