Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kraft Heinz traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 338703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

