Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,200 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $59,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.23. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

