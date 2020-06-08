Korea Investment CORP Sells 165,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

ABBV stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

