Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,291 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $62,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.02. 36,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

