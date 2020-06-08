Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,120 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $60,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 183.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.19. 68,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,845. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

