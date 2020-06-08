Korea Investment CORP Sells 119,274 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,274 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $55,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. 4,075,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.