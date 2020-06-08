Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $66,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.16 and its 200 day moving average is $546.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

