Korea Investment CORP Purchases 3,365 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $316.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.