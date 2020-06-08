Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,480 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $49,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 540,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

