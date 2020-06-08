Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $67,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.41. 104,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

