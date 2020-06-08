Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $47,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 558,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after buying an additional 455,273 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,939. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

