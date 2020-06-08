Korea Investment CORP Has $64.24 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.24.

Illumina stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

