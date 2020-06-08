Korea Investment CORP Has $61.99 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $61,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,992. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

