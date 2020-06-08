Korea Investment CORP Has $59.93 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 3M were worth $59,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $165.91. 1,209,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,871. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.