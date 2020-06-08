Korea Investment CORP Has $57.54 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Allergan worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,849.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,298,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,812 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,847.6% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,080,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 33.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,705,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,172,000 after acquiring an additional 936,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN stock remained flat at $$193.02 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.