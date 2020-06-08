Korea Investment CORP Has $51.27 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,238 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $51,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after buying an additional 1,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

RY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.84. 63,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,884. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

