Korea Investment CORP Has $49.76 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.22% of KLA worth $49,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $196.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

