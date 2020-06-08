Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 2,712,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,394. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.