Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,357.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $3.55 on Monday, reaching $670.55. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,283. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.73.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

