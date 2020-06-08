Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.38% of Vulcan Materials worth $53,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.