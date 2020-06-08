Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,457 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 397,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $51,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,320 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $41.39. 185,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,372. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Argus cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.