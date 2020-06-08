Korea Investment CORP Buys 55,542 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $55,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

