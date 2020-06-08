Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.32% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $47,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $286.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $287.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

