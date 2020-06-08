Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,022. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

