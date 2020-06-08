Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $89,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.78 on Monday, hitting $146.99. 67,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

