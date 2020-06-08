Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 497 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

