Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.91. 70,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,774. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

