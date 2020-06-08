Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.09. 31,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,925. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

