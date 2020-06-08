King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $82.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,089 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

