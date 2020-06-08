KeyCorp Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

