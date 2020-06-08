Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.