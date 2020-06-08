Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

