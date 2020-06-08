Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $233,885.30 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack A. Hockema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jack A. Hockema sold 1,400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $112,308.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

